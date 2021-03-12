New details reveal the plans for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship - Reports

Last night on WWE NXT, the new NXT Women's Tag Team Championships were awarded to Dakota Kai and Raquel González for winning the Dusty Classic. But shortly thereafter, the duo shockingly also lost the gold in their first title defense. By the end of Wednesday night, Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart stood tall as the champions.

This surprising title change caught some fans off-guard, though a few reports broke the news about the championship ahead of the show. As soon as Moon and Blackheart won the titles, many fans were curious about the reasoning behind the way WWE introduced the titles.

Thursday's episode of the Wrestling Observer Live reported that these new NXT titles have been in the works for quite some time now. The original plan called for the winners of the first-ever Women's Dusty Classic to receive the titles. The report suggests that the tournament's timing was rushed to coincide with the men's bracket.

Supposedly, the titles weren't ready by the completion of the women's tournament. This mistiming might explain the chain of events that followed the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

There is no confirmed reason why the company immediately swapped the NXT Women's Tag Team titles last night

Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon on WWE NXT

Last week, Raquel González and Dakota Kai received a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, and Adam Pearce screwed them out of a victory. As a result, the writing was on the wall; it seemed obvious that William Regal would establiish NXT's own set of tag team titles. Naturally, Kai and González deserved to be the first champions.

After Kai and González lost the titles, Io Shirai chose Big Mami Cool as the next contender for her NXT Women's Championship. As of this writing, this development is the only logical explanation for the immediate title change.

The company also planted the seeds for the possibility that Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell will be the first team to challenge Moon and Blackheart. But as William Regal pointed out, NXT has plenty of deserving contenders for the gold.

What do you think of the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships? Do you think they are a welcome addition to the black-and-gold brand? Sound off in the comments below.