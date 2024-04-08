"The Story Continues" - WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Cody Rhodes dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has taken to social media to comment on Cody Rhodes finishing the story at WrestleMania XL.

The American Nightmare has finally completed his multi-year journey of winning the championship that his legendary father Dusty Rhodes never won. He ended Roman Reigns' historic Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign in the main event of WrestleMania Sunday after 1,316 days.

After WWE shared the clip on X of Cody Rhodes pinning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL Night Two to become the new champion, Booker T shared the tweet and wrote that the story continues.

CM Punk and Charlotte Flair comment on Cody Rhodes finishing the story at WrestleMania XL

The American Nightmare is a major fan favorite, and there's no doubt that the majority of the WWE Universe were ecstatic when he beat Roman Reigns. Fans weren't the only ones, as many wrestlers reacted to his win positively on social media.

During an interview with ESPN, Charlotte Flair and CM Punk commented on Cody Rhodes finally finishing the story. The Second City Saint sent a warning to the new champion, stating:

"Listen, a black belt is a white belt that didn't quit, right? He just earned his black belt. And unlike his finishing maneuver, we are no longer at a crossroads; I think the path is clear to possibly the Cody Rhodes era. But, I will warn him. It is much harder to stay on top than it is to get there. We all saw how hard it was for him to get there. There are a lot of people gunning for him," said Punk.

Meanwhile, The Queen believes that this is just the beginning:

"I really think his story is just beginning. He is exactly where he should be. But the biggest takeaway is Cody was here. He went away and came back. Kind of like Paul Heyman's speech at the Hall of Fame. People kept telling him no, or things kept failing, and that never waivered either person's confidence. Cody is a testament to knowing your worth," said Flair.

Cody fulfilled his dream of becoming a world champion. It'll be interesting to see where things go from here.

