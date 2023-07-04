"The story is not getting finished" - Fans react to Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar getting into another fight on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar got into a physical confrontation on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Wrestling fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the two stars being involved in another brawl.

Their feud began on the post-WrestleMania episode of the red brand, which saw The Beast Incarnate savagely attack The American Nightmare in the ring and at ringside. They had a bloody match at the Backlash premium live event in Puerto Rico, with the former Intercontinental Champion emerging victorious. A rematch took place at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, which was won by Brock Lesnar via referee stoppage.

After losing the bout, Cody Rhodes challenged Brock Lesnar to another match so they could finally settle the score. On RAW this week, The Beast Incarnate showed up and they got into another fight. Rhodes stood tall at the end after hitting the former WWE Champion with the Cody Cutter. Although it hasn't been confirmed yet, both stars are expected to face each other at SummerSlam next month.

Wrestling fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on RAW being kicked off with a brawl. You can check out some of the tweets below:

Five Star General @FSGTheEnd It’s nice to have Brock Lesnar in a rivalry with someone without a title being on the line!!! #WWERaw It’s nice to have Brock Lesnar in a rivalry with someone without a title being on the line!!! #WWERaw

DreHausen ☝🏿☝🏿☝🏿 @_wealth_warrior



raw It appears that Brock Lesnar's single purpose in life is to prevent Cody from the big prize. Cody didn't even get a word in before Brock came out. #wwe raw #wwe It appears that Brock Lesnar's single purpose in life is to prevent Cody from the big prize. Cody didn't even get a word in before Brock came out. #wweraw #wwe

Kaiden @KaidenDBurgess What the hell the beast is back Brock lesnar has just arrived on raw and him and Cody beating the hell out of each other this amazing I’m glad he’s back hell yeah!!! What the hell the beast is back Brock lesnar has just arrived on raw and him and Cody beating the hell out of each other this amazing I’m glad he’s back hell yeah!!!

Jay @CreatureLives



#WWERAW Brock Lesnar said there is only 5 weeks left of Ronda Rousey in WWE. Brock Lesnar said there is only 5 weeks left of Ronda Rousey in WWE.#WWERAW https://t.co/74oX2lQAXv

Bernard Oliver @boliver36 I do like these Brock Lesnar fights where a title is not involved.



I really liked the feud with Bobby Lashley and I'm liking this thing with Cody Rhodes.



And he looks invested into this one. I do like these Brock Lesnar fights where a title is not involved.I really liked the feud with Bobby Lashley and I'm liking this thing with Cody Rhodes.And he looks invested into this one.

Former RAW writer Vince Russo on what WWE did wrong with the Brock Lesnar-Cody Rhodes showdown

The brawl between The American Nightmare and The Beast Incarnate didn't last very long, as it pretty much ended after the Cody Cutter. While Cody Rhodes made another appearance during the show, Lesnar was never seen again.

Speaking on this week's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that the Brock-Cody story should've been featured throughout the show. He mentioned that he'll never understand the logic behind Brock Lesnar disappearing after showing up for ten minutes.

"I shake my head from the beginning of the show where we see Brock Lesnar and then that's it. We have a three-hour show where we can work in the Cody and Brock feud. This guy hits the ring 10 minutes into the show, and then poof! He just disappears. I will never understand that for as long as I live. I don't get it... They hit the music immediately when it was over. They didn't give it time to breathe, they didn't drag out drama. As soon as Lesnar was dumped from the ring, they hit the music," said Russo.

Cody Rhodes had a match against Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank, which he won. It'll be interesting to see whether he'll defeat Lesnar for a second time if they collide at SummerSlam.

