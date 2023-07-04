"He just disappears" - Former WWE writer breaks down the problem with Brock Lesnar's return (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Brock Lesnar's return and the showdown with Cody Rhodes on the latest edition of RAW.

The Beast returned to the red brand this week. Rhodes was in the ring and immediately rushed to face him. The two brawled for a bit, and then Rhodes stuck Lesnar with a Cody Cutter to send him reeling. The American Nightmare stood tall as Brock seemingly retreated.

This week on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that WWE should have featured the Brock-Cody story throughout the show. He felt that Lesnar was showing up after a while, and he was there just for the first ten minutes of the show, and then he left.

"I shake my head from the beginning of the show where we see Brock Lesnar and then that's it. We have a three-hour show where we can work in the Cody and Brock feud. This guy hits the ring 10 minutes into the show, and then poof! He just disappears. I will never understand that for as long as I live. I don't get it." [From 2:38 - 3:16]

Vince Russo also spoke about the presentation of Brock Lesnar

During the same conversation, the former writer pointed out another mistake made by the WWE production team.

Russo explained that WWE played Cody's music immediately after Lesnar was dumped from the ring. He claimed that playing the music so early made the segment look scripted.

"They hit the music immediately when it was over. They didn't give it time to breathe, they didn't drag out drama. As soon as Lesnar was dumped from the ring, they hit the music."

Russo continued:

"They hit the music immediately and it felt like, 'Okay guys this is fake and this segment is over now.' And that usually isn't like them. It just felt so fake. I mean, Brock is dumped from the ring, we hit the music. Why are we hitting the music unless we know Brock's not making a comeback." [From 4:05 - 4:50]

Brock Lesnar's return almost ensures that he and Cody will settle their differences in a rubber match soon. At this point, both stars have one victory each from two matches.

