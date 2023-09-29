"The story is going to be incredible" - WWE veteran on Roman Reigns and The Rock possibly competing in a tag team match at WrestleMania 40

Wrestling veteran Kevin Sullivan has discussed a potential showdown between The Rock and Roman Reigns. He threw around an idea of the two stars competing in a tag team match on the Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.

At The Grandest Stage of Them All this year, The Tribal Chief defeated Cody Rhodes to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, The People's Champion revealed in an interaction with Pat McAfee that he was supposed to face the Head of the Table at the event. The Great One admitted that he is indeed open to doing something next year.

Speaking on Tuesday with The Taskmaster, Kevin Sullivan stated that The Rock and Roman Reigns could compete in some combination of a tag team match on next year's WrestleMania Night 1 before going one-on-one at Night 2, and he believes it would draw a lot of money.

"Whenever Rock and Reigns come together, the story is going to be incredible ... build another story in a tag team. Some people don't like tag team matches, but you can draw [a lot]," Sullivan said. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Jim Cornette on how WWE could set up The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

After The Brahma Bull returned to WWE on SmackDown, it made many fans hopeful that he would compete at WrestleMania 40 against his cousin Roman Reigns.

According to Jim Cornette, a match between the two stars does not need a title. He explained how WWE could set up the following bout.

He stated:

"What about this... Cody finally gets his match against Roman at the Royal Rumble and The Rock is there to police the - maybe even as a surprise. I'm saying don't kayfabe the biggest star in the world. Maybe he just comes out to stop the evil Bloodline members from doing something. Cody wins the title but now it's Roman and Rock, one-on-one [at WrestleMania 40] to restore the dynasty... Rock can't win the title, so it can't be for the title. Unless they're gonna beat The Rock, which I think is f**king crazy," Cornette said.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is scheduled to return to WWE on the October 13 episode of SmackDown. It would be interesting to see the future actions of The Tribal Chief.

