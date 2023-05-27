"The storyline that needs to happen immediately" - WWE Universe pushes for 40-year-old star to finally dethrone Austin Theory

Austin Theory has been the WWE United States Champion for nearly six months after he won the title for the second time at Survivor Series 2022 from Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. Fans have recently started to push former Million Dollar Champion LA Knight to dethrone A-Town as the champion.

Last year, Austin Theory won the Money in the Bank briefcase at the Premium Live Event. However, he was unable to cash in the contract successfully, which set him on a different path. In November, he ended up winning his second United States Championship.

Several stars have tried and failed to beat Theory for the title over the past six months. Fans have recently started to push LA Knight as the man who could finally dethrone the champion and win his first major singles title on the main roster, as both stars are on the same brand.

Check out some of the reactions below:

🌙 @wrestlingsdeity Who do you guys think should dethrone the current midcard champions in WWE? Who do you guys think should dethrone the current midcard champions in WWE? https://t.co/nMVqD7s4HG

Ant Fresh •([×_×])• @ANToutofcontext

Don’t fumble the bag by drowning the talent that is over with pretty much everyone. LA Knight in a feud with Austin Theory is the storyline that needs to happen immediately @WWE Don’t fumble the bag by drowning the talent that is over with pretty much everyone. LA Knight in a feud with Austin Theory is the storyline that needs to happen immediately @WWE Don’t fumble the bag by drowning the talent that is over with pretty much everyone.

Screw You Reviews @McSincere4000 It's really makes sense for the WWE to have a program between LA Knight and Austin Theory for the United States Championship.🤞 #WWE It's really makes sense for the WWE to have a program between LA Knight and Austin Theory for the United States Championship.🤞#WWE https://t.co/z84LfTWw7R

Slimz @yoslimz @wrestlingsdeity Bro have LA Knight turn face I want to hear what a promo between him and theory would sound like @wrestlingsdeity Bro have LA Knight turn face I want to hear what a promo between him and theory would sound like 😂

morgane @enagroom 🏻 @wrestlingsdeity LA Knight for Theory cause Theory sucks and LA Knight deserves. And for Gunther I don't know, Gargano could be great @wrestlingsdeity LA Knight for Theory cause Theory sucks and LA Knight deserves. And for Gunther I don't know, Gargano could be great 👍🏻

It will be interesting to see if the company decides to push LA Knight into the United States title scene or if WWE has bigger things in store for Knight during his second year on the main roster.

LA Knight could be added to WWE Night of Champions 2023

Last month, WWE revealed that the upcoming Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia would be Night of Champions instead of the previously advertised King and Queen of The Ring. The show's main attraction will be Roman Reigns reaching 1000 days as world champion and going for the tag team titles.

Meanwhile, the Red brand will get its own new world champion after Triple H brought back the World Heavyweight Championship with a new belt design for the modern era. Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and AJ Styles will face each other for the vacant championship.

Additionally, Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus and Gunther vs. Mustafa Ali for the Intercontinental Championship will also be on the match card. Several title matches and grudge matches are also booked for the show, including two women's title matches, and a rematch between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes.

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 La knight is legit over EVERYWHERE. Ya love to see it. La knight is legit over EVERYWHERE. Ya love to see it. https://t.co/PudxgFjgQf

According to a new report, LA Knight was seen in Saudi Arabia, and the company plans to have him compete at the event. During the press conference, Knight got a huge ovation from fans. It will be interesting to see what Knight does in Saudi Arabia at WWE Night of Champions.

Do you want to see LA Knight vs. Austin Theory for the title? Sound off in the comments section below.

