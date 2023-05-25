4 surprise bookings for LA Knight at WWE Night of Champions - World Heavyweight Championship match to be interrupted?

WWE Night of Champions 2023 is just days away. The big show will occur live from the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia on May 27, 2023. The big-time show will also begin at 1 PM EST, with a Kickoff program starting at noon.

The event is being billed as having a "Triple Main Event." Cody Rhodes will wrestle Brock Lesnar in one bout. Seth Rollins and AJ Styles will clash in another. Finally, Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa will fight Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn. A handful of other matches have also been announced.

Interestingly, a selection of stars not booked for Night of Champions has allegedly flown out to Saudi Arabia. This includes The Street Profits, Karrion Kross, Omos, Rick Boogs, and LA Knight.

The Megastar flying over certainly opens up some intriguing possibilities. While he may just be at the show in case somebody gets hurt or a match is changed, WWE could be flying him over with a plan in mind.

This article will examine a handful of things Knight could do at the big show, which could help decide what he'll be doing on television in the weeks ahead.

#4. LA Knight could be Brock Lesnar's opponent if Cody Rhodes can't compete

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes

One of WWE Night of Champion's three big main events is in jeopardy. Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes are meant to clash at the big show. However, Brock's ruthless attacks on The American Nightmare have many doubting if Cody will appear at all.

While Rhodes has stated he intends to fight Brock, there's a chance Triple H and the WWE medical team will stop The American Nightmare from competing. If this happens, The Beast will need a new opponent. Enter La Knight.

The Megastar is one of the best wrestlers on the roster, but he is not officially booked on the card, so he'd be a logical replacement. Whether LA Knight can withstand a brutal match with Brock Lesnar remains to be seen, but a win could catapult him to the next level.

#3. He could announce his entry in the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

The Money in the Bank Ladder match

WWE Money in the Bank is set to return on Saturday, July 1. The big event will be live from The O2 Arena in London, England. Naturally, the show will feature the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

For those unaware, the Money in the Bank Ladder Match typically features five to ten stars fighting to earn an opportunity at a title of their choosing. Whoever climbs the ladder and retrieves the briefcase hanging over the ring can use it to cash in at any point within one year.

Many fans have been hoping LA Knight will not only be part of the bout but even win the match. Of course, for him to win, he must be announced as part of the match first. LA Knight may cut a promo in Saudi Arabia where he reveals his intentions to become the new Mr. Money in the Bank. Who knows, WWE could even add him to the bout without a qualifying match.

#2. Knight could hold an open challenge like many expected for WWE WrestleMania

For weeks before WWE WrestleMania 39, LA Knight repeatedly mentioned his intentions to make the show all about him. Fans were under the impression that The Megastar would appear on the show somehow.

Many had hoped that he would hold an open challenge. Both he and Bobby Lashley didn't have matches for the big show, and it seemed realistic to expect them to clash in an impromptu fight. Unfortunately, that never happened, and Knight never appeared.

WWE could have LA Knight finally hold that open challenge at Night of Champions. If he does, Bobby Lashley finally accepting the challenge as a makegood for WrestleMania could be a quality move to make both stars happy and the fans disappointed by neither competing at The Show of Shows.

#1. He could potentially interrupt the World Heavyweight Championship match

Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight Championship

WWE Night of Champions 2023 is a stacked card, but perhaps the bout most anticipated by fans is the upcoming match to decide the new World Heavyweight Champion. The title was first introduced by Triple H just a handful of weeks ago.

The belt, which is set to be the primary championship on Monday Night RAW, will be held by either Seth Rollins or AJ Styles. That said, there's a chance that the bout doesn't go as either man would expect. LA Knight may interrupt the bout.

The Megastar may feel slighted, as he wasn't included in the tournament, and thus attack both superstars to prevent either man from winning. He could also potentially attack whoever wins the match, hoping to declare himself WWE's first big-time challenger for whoever is the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion.

