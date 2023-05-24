Multiple WWE Superstars not booked for Night of Champions reportedly traveled to Saudi Arabia

WWE has yet to book multiple talents despite traveling for a showdown in Saudi Arabia for the upcoming Night of Champions premium live events.

The company will stream the event on Peacock/WWE Network this Saturday, with thrilling matches including Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes, Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. AJ Styles for the new World Heavyweight Championship.

Other Night of Champions card matchups include Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship, and Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya over the SmackDown Women's Championship.

PWInsider reports have suggested that Street Profits, Omos, Rick Boogs, Karrion Kross, and LA Knight have all traveled to Saudi Arabia, but no match has been advertised for the event.

Although other bouts involving these WWE Superstars could be added to the calendar, as of now, it is more probable that they are visiting for advertising reasons.

Roman Reigns will touch 1000 days records as a champion on the day of WWE Night of Champions

Current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has proven to be a "needle mover" since he captured the title at Payback 2020.

The Tribal Chief protected his coveted championship against the best in the business, including icons like John Cena and Brock Lesnar, and separately against the present Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

On May 27, 2023, Reigns will complete holding the world title for 1000 days. He has been breaking barriers in his 'God Mode' to further his reputation in a matter of days, as he will set a phenomenal record on the Night of Champions.

It will be exciting to see which superstar will face off against Roman Reigns after the premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

