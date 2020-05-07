The Street Profits

The Street Profits - Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford - have seen some pretty fantastic success since being partnered up in NXT. In a recent interview with TalkSPORT (H/T to WrestlingHeadlines), the duo recalled the advice given to them by legendary manager and current head of Monday Night RAW, Paul Heyman, upon their debut on the Red brand.

"He’s one of the guys who as soon as we got up there, he was like ‘ay, ya’ll be ya’ll. We brought you up here for a reason, ya’ll be ya’ll. Don’t do anything else, just be the Street Profits. Do what the Street Profits would usually do. This is just like NXT for you’."

When Dawkins and Ford started to veer away from being their usual Street Profit-y selves, Heyman was there to nip that in the bud.

"[W]hen we look back, honestly, any time we began to teeter and not really be like the Street Profits a little bit, he’d be like ‘woah, woah, woah! Remember, you’re the Street Profits, keep that same energy’"

That effusive praise from the Champions was also directed at the former Paul E. Dangerously himself, too.

"Paul’s that guy. He has a mind [unlike] any other. He knows exactly what works, what doesn’t work. He knows what things to carve, he just knows the ins and outs of everything, and if you didn’t already know, he’s the advocate for possibly, arguably, one of the greatest superstars of all-time in Brock Lesnar."

In that same interview, Ford got to comment on working with his wife, NXT stand-out Bianca Belair, at WrestleMania 36. He points out that neither he nor Belair had any say in the segment, but that it worked out perfectly all the same.

"It’s one of those things where the situation happens and you pretty much get tasked to go with it. I think the confusion in it is ‘do we have a say in it?’ and whatnot, but it just more made sense for the important moment that happened at WrestleMania. I just thank god I was fortunate enough for it to happen. With my wife, my brother by my side, tag team champions, WrestleMania – just amazing it all happened at the same time, man.

The Street Profits' journey in WWE so far

Dawkins debuted in WWE in 2012 and never really found his niche in the company, despite being immensely talented. However, when the company signed Montez Ford, the two paired up and became one of the most popular acts on the Gold and Black Brand.

Ford's natural charisma along with Dawkins' experience and talent (and plenty of charisma of his own, thank you very much) eventually lead them to success.

Since debuting from NXT, the Street Profits have been involved in numerous comedic segments on RAW and various PPVs (some of which have actually been really funny) and have been one of the top tier tag teams (say that five times fast) in the company.