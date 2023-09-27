The Street Profits must 'ditch' a big part of their gimmick, according to WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has a suggestion for The Street Profits, who recently turned heel and joined forces with Bobby Lashley.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were a top babyface tag team. Fans fondly remember the duo walking out amid flying cups and often using them as a prop during their segments on television.

Booker T analyzed the newly formed trio's current run on WWE SmackDown and offered his insight. He discussed The Street Profits on the recent edition of The Hall of Fame podcast and suggested the tag team 'ditch' the cups.

He urged the duo to quit messing around and go all in with their heel personas. Booker T was quoted as saying:

"I've been telling Street Profits they need to turn into some dogs. Ditch the cup, all right? What's in the damn cup? So that's my thing, it's time to start putting the Hurt Business on the map. It's time to bring the pain if you're gonna bring the pain, and quit messing around, you know, and jiving and messing around." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Booker T admitted to not being fond of Bobby Lashley's alliance with The Street Profits. He believes the group should be more aggressive on the blue brand. The Hall of Famer hopes to see the "great combination" of the top names eventually pay off, but he is conflicted about their recent work on SmackDown.

WWE teases tension between Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits

Last week on SmackDown, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford locked horns with Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar in a tag team match. The Street Profits received help from Bobby Lashley, who attacked Mysterio at ringside.

However, a confused Dawkins was too late to capitalize on the interference and could not pick up the win for his team. Instead, Rey Mysterio recovered and hit back at his opponent, only to walk out with the win. Lashley was furious to see the United States Champion defeat his allies. He later lambasted Angelo Dawkins in a backstage segment.

The All Mighty issued an ultimatum to Dawkins, demanding the latter step up a heel. Lashley insisted that he wanted to replace The Bloodline as the most dominant heel stable on WWE SmackDown and wouldn't tolerate missteps. It will be interesting to see how the warning fares with The Street Profits in the coming weeks.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.