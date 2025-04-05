The Street Profits' next opponents react to upcoming title match

The Street Profits shocked the world by winning the WWE Tag Team Championship on SmackDown in Barcelona a few weeks ago. Motor City Machine Guns beat former champs #DIY to become the new No. 1 contenders for the Profits' titles this week. MCMG sent a message to Montez and Angelo after their victory on the blue brand.

Ad

SmackDown GM Nick Aldis announced that Motor City Machine Guns will face #DIY to determine the new #1 contenders for the gold. MCMG was successful tonight and will now face the Profits for their titles in the coming weeks. In a WWE exclusive on social media, they sent a message to the champs after the match.

"In so many words, we told them we don't care about the grills, we don't care about the chains, we don't care about your reality shows. We're the kings of this and if you're gonna step to the kings, you better not miss because we're the best tag team in the world," said Alex Shelley.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Fans are excited to see the Machine Guns square off against The Street Profits. It'll be interesting to see two of the greatest teams of this generation go head-to-head with each other.

Triple H congratulates Street Profits on their championship victory

The Street Profits won their first tag team championship in almost 4 years by defeating #DIY a few weeks ago in Barcelona during SmackDown. The moment was very emotional for the duo and they received widespread praise for their victory from the WWE Universe.

Ad

The Game Triple H also took to his Instagram to congratulate the new tag team champions. He posted a picture of himself with the Profits, with a message as cool as the Street Profits themselves.

"New look. New attitude. New titles. Congrats to the new champs @montezfordwwe & @adawks_cog," Triple H via Instagram.

Wrestlemania is just a few weeks away and the Motorcity Machine Guns are now the new No. 1 contenders for the WWE tag team gold. It'll be interesting to see if the two teams will face off at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More