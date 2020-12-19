The Street Profits retain the SmackDown Tag Team titles in controversial fashion

The Street Profits emerged victorious over the duo of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, to retain their WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships. However, the manner in which they retained their titles was questionable, with Montez Ford holding on to the tights of Robert Roode to assist in the pin.

The match in itself was a great example of good tag team wrestling from both sides. However, for a majority of the match, it seemed as if Ziggler and Roode had the advantage over the Street Profits.

The challengers would focus the bulk of their attacks on Montez Ford. It was a smart decision from the duo, but Ford would ultimately be the cause of their demise.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode got to show what they were capable of in this match. Showing some great teamwork, and surprisingly enough, they did not resort to any unnecessarily heelish tactics. However, they would be on the receiving end of a controversial loss.

The Street Profits were victorious thanks to some questionable tactics

The Street Profits were struggling for large parts of the match against Ziggler and Roode, and for a time it seemed as if they may lose their WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships. However, some quick and questionable thinking from Montez Ford, saw the Street Profits retain the gold.

Montez Ford would set up a manoeuver which allowed him to roll up Robert Roode for the pin and the victory for the Street Profits. However, the pin in itself was not exactly clean, with Ford holding onto the tights of Roode, preventing him from getting his shoulders up and breaking the pin.

WWE referee Charles Robinson missed this and handed the win to SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

This obviously left the challengers Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode unhappy with the results. While it does feel like karma, Ziggler and Roode must definitely feel as if they were cheated out of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team titles. Perhaps they will address this with the Street Profits soon.