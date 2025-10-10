The Street profits undergo major character change on WWE SmackDown

The Street Profits underwent a major character change on WWE SmackDown. The duo competed in a championship match on the show.Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated The Miz and Carmelo Hayes on the September 26 edition of the blue brand to earn a title opportunity. Unfortunately, they lost to the champions, Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy, one more time. The Wyatt Sicks' members won the title by defeating Ford and Dawkins in July and successfully defended their title against the duo at WWE Clash in Paris.However, one major detail to notice was that The Street Profits brought back their old theme, &quot;Bring the swag,&quot; which they were using during their run as babyfaces. They had been using &quot;We Want Smoke&quot; since March following their heel turn. Ford and Dawkins seem to have quietly turned babyfaces on SmackDown.After the championship match on SmackDown, MFT made their way to the squared circle to confront The Wyatt Sicks, who were without Uncle Howdy. While Solo looks all set to go after the WWE United States Championship, his stablemates will likely chase the WWE Tag Team Championship.Ex-WWE employee pushes for The Street Profits' splitMontez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have been a duo since 2016. They have won gold on both NXT and the main roster. However, there have been some signs of tension between the two lately.Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci wants the creative team to go through with the split. Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Last Word, Carlucci noted that had he been in Triple H's place, he would want to make young stars, and Montez Ford would be the one he would build into a big-time star after separating him from Angelo Dawkins.&quot;I gotta think outside the box. I want to build stars. I want to build young stars. I would break up the Street Profits, and I would build around Montez Ford, because he can be a big-time superstar,&quot; Carlucci said.Only time will tell if WWE goes forward with splitting up Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in the future.