"The sun has set"- Former WWE star reveals if he will return at Royal Rumble or not (Exclusive)

Former WWE star D'Lo Brown recently put an end to speculation concerning his rumored participation in the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event.

Brown was last seen in WWE back in 2008, when he appeared in some of the dark matches. On the 21st July, 2008 episode of RAW, Brown defeated Santino Marella. D'Lo was later released from the company on 9th January, 2009 due to budget issues.

While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, D'Lo Brown was asked if he would like to make a surprise entry at the upcoming Royal Rumble event, to which he mentioned that his time has already passed.

Here is what he said:

"I can tell you it takes too much get better right now. It hurts every day. And look, I knew exact what I was trading in when I got into this business but my time and the sun has set and I'm very happy with my career the day I had my career." (13:00- 13:23)

Former WWE star D'Lo Brown spoke about his best match

In continuation of the interview, Brown mentioned that he absolutely loved all his matches against X-Pac.

He also recalled SummerSlam 98, where he faced Val Venis at the Madison Square Garden.

"Well, that's a two-fold question. I would say any match I had with X-Pac is one of my favorite matches and then SummerSlam 98', myself-Val Venis, Madison Square Garden, we had twenty minutes to tear up the show.

It will be exciting to see if Brown ever returns to WWE in the near future.

