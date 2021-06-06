"The system failed you" - Major WWE veteran exchanged DMs with Buddy Murphy after release (Exclusive)

Buddy Murphy's WWE release was one of the most surprising developments this past week, but he wasn't the only high-profile talent to lose their job.

Murphy and five other stars were released from their contracts, and WWE veteran Vince Russo reached out to the Australian star after the company confirmed the latest batch of departures.

During the latest edition of Writing with Russo, featuring host Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo revealed that he exchanged direct messages with Murphy after the superstar's WWE exit.

Russo outrightly told Murphy that the system had failed him and the lackluster WWE run had nothing to do with the wrestler's ability.

"I exchanged DMs with Buddy Murphy after he was let go, and I said, 'Let me make something clear to you as a guy that used to write the show. I said, 'Let me make something perfectly clear to you.' I said, 'Bro, the system failed you. You did not fail the system," Russo revealed.

You knew it was just going to fizzle out: Vince Russo on Murphy's final WWE storyline

So Today ends my 8 years with WWE! What a crazy ride! Highest of Highs, Lowest of Lows, but weather I had 3 minutes or 20 minutes I put all my effort into my performances! Nothing is harder when all you want to do is wrestle but you can’t! In my opinion I haven’t even hit my peak — Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) June 2, 2021

Russo quickly recapped Murphy's final WWE storylines and how he felt the company never really had a long-term vision for the star. Russo criticized WWE's decision to book Murphy in a 'Westside' story with Aalyah Mysterio, and he always saw the story fizzling out on TV.

"I mean, come on, Chris, as soon as they put this Rey Mysterio's daughter, this love affair, this Westside story, 'Maria, I once met a girl named Maria! ' We knew the ability of creative, you knew! 'Okay, bro! Where are they going with this?' They don't have a clue as to where they are going with this! They don't know how to do this, and you knew it was just going to fizzle out. That's exactly what happened. It had nothing to do with his ability," added Russo.

SecretNoMore.inc@outlook.com — Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) June 3, 2021

During the latest Writing with Russo session, the former WWE head writer also spoke about Aleister Black's WWE release and one significant change in Vince McMahon's talent preferences. You can check out his comments in the video above.

