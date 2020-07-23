Eric Young looks set to revitalize his career following his return to Impact Wrestling. Young even recently appeared on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio podcast to open up on his WWE tenure for the first time since his release.

The former leader of Sanity gave his brutally honest opinions on his WWE run, the flawed system in the company, and his failed transition from NXT to the main roster.

EY explained that his NXT stint went great while adding that Triple H worked closely in the formation and push of Sanity. He noted that the stable was one of the top acts in the entire company before detailing the journey of how it all went downhill on the main roster.

Eric Young said that he was never a political person and would not change for anyone. He then went on to talk about the broken system of the WWE, where there is no creativity and millions of rules that change daily.

If it ever came down to it, Eric Young would even go up to Vince McMahon and tell the WWE boss about the flawed model of the company.

"The truth is, the system is broken. It's hard to get a word in. Even when you're doing nothing, it feels like you're trying to fix people's mistakes all day. There's no creativity, they want everyone to be the same, bump the same, sell the same, and there's millions of rules, those change daily. It's really hard to understand what's going on. The system is flawed, and I would say that to anyone there and Vince himself. I'm not the first person he's made a mistake on, and I won't be the last person he's made a mistake on."

The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion, however, added that he never had any personal animosity against Vince McMahon. The WWE CEO was always respectful with Eric Young during their conversations. Young said that he had two long talks with Vince McMahon that went well, during which he even 'made his peace' and McMahon even seemed to be responsive.

Eric Young feels Vince McMahon made a big mistake

Eric Young believes that McMahon made a massive mistake as the leader of WWE.

"Anytime we were in a room together, and we spoke, he was always respectful. We had two decently long conversations, they went well, and I thought he understood where I was coming from. I'm a man, and I'm not gonna stand in a hallway for four hours to talk to him. That could be wrong and stubborn on my part, but I'm a 40-year-old man, and I'm not gonna wait in the hallway like a child to maybe get five minutes to talk to him. I said my peace, he seemed to be responsive, but nothing ever came from it. I don't take it personally. He made a mistake, and as the leader of the company and the person who decides everything, it's a massive mistake. You have a three-hour television show; if you can't find five minutes for Eric Young, your show is broken." H/t Fightful

Eric Young felt that he didn't exist for two years in WWE and that all the hard work he'd put in for 14 to 15 years before his main roster call-up were all discarded for nothing by one person. He reiterated his statement of the WWE system being broken and stressed that all the issues were created by one person, which, unfortunately, may never change.

Eric Young explained that there are a lot of talented people in the WWE who would never get to explore their full potential by working in the system organized in the company. He termed the experience as 'sad and super frustrating', but he now has a smile on his face as he doesn't have to deal with the system that held him back.

Eric Young was released from the WWE in April, and he recently made a high-profile return to Impact Wrestling in the main event of Slammiversary. The versatile wrestler is back as the 'World Class Maniac' at the Impact Zone, and Eric Young can now flex his creative muscles in his second stint with the company that put him on the map.