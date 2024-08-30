The Terror Twins send a 3-word message on their flight ahead of Bash in Berlin 2024

The Terror Twins are set to team up together on WWE TV for the first time in a couple of years. The last time they teamed up on television was on RAW in 2022. Ahead of their Mixed Tag Team Match against Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan at Bash in Berlin 2024, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley sent a three-word message.

Damian and Rhea, collectively known as The Terror Twins, joined the rest of the Monday Night RAW roster on the flight to Berlin, Germany. A few names such as Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Sheamus joined the SmackDown roster for the European tour, missing the latest edition of RAW as a result. The rest, including Priest and Ripley, have only just taken the flight.

As they seemed to be departing for the flight to Berlin, The Terror Twins sent out a post on Instagram with a three-word message, "Flight of Terrors."

Check out Damian and Rhea's Instagram post below:

Fans would be hoping to see The Terror Twins pick up a massive victory at the upcoming premium live event.

Dominik Mysterio explained why the new-look Judgment Day cut ties with The Terror Twins

As mentioned above, the opponents that Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley will be facing at Bash in Berlin 2024 are Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio, two of the people majorly responsible for breaking up the original Judgment Day (along with Finn Balor).

In an interview with The New York Post, Dominik Mysterio explained the betrayal as having to take out the trash:

"Then all of us realizing Damian and Rhea had gotten ahead of themselves so we had to take out the trash. There is a lot of history there between all of us and I think it’s really cool to see it all come together." [H/T The New York Post]

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest will be the massive favorites to win this one. However, there are three people whom The Terror Twins should look out for, namely Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Carlito, who will presumably be helping or at least attempting to interfere on behalf of Dirty Dom and Liv Morgan.

