"The things women do for attention" - IYO SKY gets called out for her attire on Monday Night RAW

IYO SKY was part of a contract signing segment on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. She was called out by fellow WWE Superstar Zoey Stark for the attire she wore on the show.

Ad

SKY will defend the WWE Women's World Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. The match was made official after a contract signing segment on RAW. Initially, SKY was set to face Belair in a singles match, but Ripley was added to the contest, making it a Triple Threat Match.

On X/Twitter, Stark sent a message to SKY, claiming that she was trying to get attention with her attire.

Ad

Trending

"The things women do for attention #CENSORED," wrote Stark.

Check out Stark's post on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stark has a history with Ripley and the WWE Women's World Championship. In 2023, she unsuccessfully challenged The Eradicator for the title at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

IYO SKY warned Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley ahead of their clash

A few weeks back, Rhea Ripley forcefully signed the contract for the WWE Women's World Championship match originally set to take place at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Her actions prompted an interesting reaction from IYO SKY, who claimed that Belair and Rhea were "strong". The Genius of the Sky declared herself as the best, ending the promo on a strong note. She said:

"I promised everyone here I will defend my Championship at WrestleMania. That's why I absolutely have to keep my belt and title. Rhea Ripley, she came back again! Bianca, you are strong. Rhea is also strong. But I AM, THE BEST. Keep your eyes on me."

Ad

SKY won the WWE Women's World Championship by defeating Rhea Ripley several weeks back on RAW. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair became the #1 contender for the title after winning the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, Soumik briefly worked for SEScoops and Sports Nova.



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More