"The things women do for attention" - IYO SKY gets called out for her attire on Monday Night RAW

IYO SKY was part of a contract signing segment on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. She was called out by fellow WWE Superstar Zoey Stark for the attire she wore on the show.
SKY will defend the WWE Women's World Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. The match was made official after a contract signing segment on RAW. Initially, SKY was set to face Belair in a singles match, but Ripley was added to the contest, making it a Triple Threat Match.
On X/Twitter, Stark sent a message to SKY, claiming that she was trying to get attention with her attire.
"The things women do for attention #CENSORED," wrote Stark.
Stark has a history with Ripley and the WWE Women's World Championship. In 2023, she unsuccessfully challenged The Eradicator for the title at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event.
IYO SKY warned Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley ahead of their clash
A few weeks back, Rhea Ripley forcefully signed the contract for the WWE Women's World Championship match originally set to take place at WrestleMania 41.
Her actions prompted an interesting reaction from IYO SKY, who claimed that Belair and Rhea were "strong". The Genius of the Sky declared herself as the best, ending the promo on a strong note. She said:
"I promised everyone here I will defend my Championship at WrestleMania. That's why I absolutely have to keep my belt and title. Rhea Ripley, she came back again! Bianca, you are strong. Rhea is also strong. But I AM, THE BEST. Keep your eyes on me."
SKY won the WWE Women's World Championship by defeating Rhea Ripley several weeks back on RAW. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair became the #1 contender for the title after winning the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match.