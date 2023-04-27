"The Tribal Chief can't beat him" - WWE Universe pushes for current titleholder to become the new World Heavyweight Champion

The return of the new World Heavyweight Championship has created a positive buzz around WWE after Triple H unveiled the new design on Monday Night RAW. Fans have begun pushing for several names, and the one that stands out the most is the current Intercontinental Champion, Gunther.

Last year, Gunther not only moved to the United States and worked for the developmental brand but soon received a main roster call-up in April and joined the blue brand. In less than two months, The Ring General became the new Intercontinental Champion by beating Ricochet.

The dominant reign as the Intercontinental Champion continues on SmackDown. However, fans believe that Gunther would be the perfect star to win the newly introduced World Heavyweight Championship as he is the only WWE Superstar that has not faced Roman Reigns.

Check out some of the reactions below:

BingalingDaDream @ThisIsBing007 @reigns_era It makes sense that he’s the 1st. Never fought Roman so it won’t be looked at as a 2nd place championship. Plus, he’s HIM. @reigns_era It makes sense that he’s the 1st. Never fought Roman so it won’t be looked at as a 2nd place championship. Plus, he’s HIM.

Homelessville @Homelessville1 @reigns_era The WHC would look so good on Gunther and might even be a reign as good or even better than his current IC title reign @reigns_era The WHC would look so good on Gunther and might even be a reign as good or even better than his current IC title reign

Charizard Lover @charizardxoxo09 @reigns_era The Tribal Chief can't beat him which is why they had to introduce a new title and Gunther will become world champion @reigns_era The Tribal Chief can't beat him which is why they had to introduce a new title and Gunther will become world champion 🔥

The WWE Universe believes that a new superstar whose credibility has not been damaged by failing to beat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship could become his true equal as the World Heavyweight Champion on the opposing brand.

Gunther is reaching a massive WWE milestone as the Intercontinental Champion

After holding the WWE NXT United Kingdom Championship for 870 days, The Ring General made his way to the United States and eventually joined the Blue brand, where he won the Intercontinental Champion.

After spending most of the year as a champion, Gunther began to break several milestones in the company and made the Intercontinental Championship relevant after a long time.

After beating Sheamus and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39, The Ring General is headed for the next big challenge. On June 10, 2023, Gunther will cross the one-year mark as the Intercontinental Champion.

The Ring General's last title defense was against The New Day's Xavier Woods, which he won. Gunther's next roadblock could be at Night of Champions 2023, where he could possibly defend the title before reaching the one-year mark in June.

What are your thoughts on Gunther and his reign as Intercontinental Champion? Sound off in the comment section below.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes