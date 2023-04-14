The WWE Universe has been sent into a frenzy after Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced a major Project Rock Day One collection on social media.

In reaction to his tweet, fans came up with several Bloodline references, claiming that The Great One indirectly acknowledged Roman Reigns and The Usos.

However, one Twitter user pointed out that The Tribal Chief won't be happy with The Rock acknowledging The Usos amid tension within The Bloodline.

The Rock is currently busy with his ventures outside of pro wrestling and is mostly focusing on his career in Hollywood.

Prior to WrestleMania 39, there were rumors of him potentially facing Roman Reigns at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, the match never occurred, and instead, The Head of The Table went on to beat Cody Rhodes.

The Rock sent a message to The Bloodline after Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 39

The Rock had a message for The Bloodline after Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. In the main event of Night 1, The Usos lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Taking to Twitter, The Great One teased a potential return at some point down the road. He said:

"I gotta tell you, I'm so excited for not only all the matches but especially the main event with my cousin Roman Reigns, the Universal Champion. And to my family, the entire Bloodline – Jey, Jimmy, Solo – we're so proud of you guys. Kick a*s, electrify SoFi Stadium. Do what you do, it is in our blood. And who knows, maybe, just maybe, down the road I'll see you in person. Maybe. I'll just leave it at that."

Due to his busy schedule, The Rock hasn't been committed to pro wrestling. However, it remains to be seen if he gets involved in The Bloodline angle at some point down the line.

Do you think we will ever see The Rock vs. Roman Reigns in WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

