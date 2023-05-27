"The true Matt Cardona came out" - Chelsea Green shares revelation that changed her marriage to former WWE star 

WWE RAW star Chelsea Green has opened up about how she had to change her relationship during the pandemic.

Chelsea is married to Matt Cardona, formerly Zack Ryder in WWE. Cardona's time with WWE ended due to the company's budget cuts during the pandemic, but he has been wildly successful on the independent wrestling scene. Chelsea returned to the company during this year's Women's Royal Rumble match but was thrown out almost immediately by Rhea Ripley.

Speaking on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, the 32-year-old admitted that she learned how massive of a wrestling fan her husband was during the pandemic. She added that it completely changed the dynamic of their relationship:

"Well, you want to hear the crazy thing? The crazy thing is that we went the first two to three years of our relationship not talking about wrestling, and when the pandemic hit, that is when the true Matt Cardona came out. And I had to totally adapt, and we had to change the whole dynamics of our relationship because I realized how big of a wrestling fan he truly is," she said. [00:17 - 00:44]

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell wants Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville to win Women's Tag Titles

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell is rooting for Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville to win the Women's Tag Team Championships this Monday on WWE RAW.

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan were forced to vacate the titles after Liv recently suffered an injury. Shotzi will be teaming up with Rodriguez against Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, Damage CTRL's Bayley & IYO SKY, and Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville in a Fatal 4-Way for the Women's Tag Tea, Championships. The title match will take place on the May 29th episode of the red brand.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Dutch Mantell stated that he wanted Green and Deville to win the titles. He added that Chelsea is hilarious and that the duo would do well as the Women's Tag Team Champions:

"I want Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. I want them to win. I think they're a great team. They've got personality. Chelsea Green's hilarious, and that's what they need. They need a crazy woman. She fits the role. You ever met her? She's a great girl. I had her in TNA. She's a great girl. She wasn't even a wrestling fan growing up. She saw it, kinda liked it in college, and wanted to try it. I think she just had a year, she trained for six months and got into it. She's a great athlete too. I think Chelsea Green and Deville will do well with it. My opinion." [From 1:04:52 - 1:05:50]

Green and Deville feel that they shouldn't have to compete against three other teams to earn the titles following Liv Morgan's injury. Only time will tell which team will leave next Monday's episode of WWE RAW as the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

