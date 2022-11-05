Former women's champion Natalya was busted open following a vicious attack by Shayna Baszler after their match on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Last week on the blue brand, Ronda Rousey successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Title against the returning Emma. Following the win, Rousey was confronted by Natalya. The veteran was then attacked by Rousey's best friend, Shayna Baszler, who choked the former out.

After a stellar showing, Natalya was taken out by Basszler with the Kirafuda Clutch. However, the former NXT Women's Champion wasn't done yet as he lowered her knee pad to hit a running knee on the veteran. This led to The Queen of Harts getting busted open and bleeding all over the place.

Following The Queen of Spades dismantling the former women's champion, the wrestling world erupted after the former's vicious side was on display. Many fans also commented that they enjoyed seeing Rousey and Baszler together.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Troy Thundernova @TroyThundernova @WWE @QoSBaszler



have ronda in both the smackdown womens title division and the tag division @RondaRousey i like this shayna and ronda duo, throw them in the tag division too since it needs more teamshave ronda in both the smackdown womens title division and the tag division @WWE @QoSBaszler @RondaRousey i like this shayna and ronda duo, throw them in the tag division too since it needs more teamshave ronda in both the smackdown womens title division and the tag division

One fan seemed happy to see Shayna Baszler do something meaningful now.

Another fan suggested that Baszler and Rousey should win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

Vladimir @VladimirWWE96 @WWE @QoSBaszler @RondaRousey These two should win the women's tag titles too. Take over the entire division like they can @WWE @QoSBaszler @RondaRousey These two should win the women's tag titles too. Take over the entire division like they can

One fan asked for her old theme back.

Another fan suggested that Shayna Baszler will beat Ronda Rousey soon.

It remains to be seen how the SmackDown Women's Champion and her best friend will torment the women's division. It will also be interesting to see how The Queen of Harts will aim to avenge her bleeding nose.

Do you enjoy seeing the vicious side of Shayna Baszler? Sound off in the comments section.

