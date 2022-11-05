Create

Wrestling world erupts as Natalya was busted open by former champion on WWE SmackDown

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Nov 05, 2022 07:53 AM IST
Natalya
Natalya claims is a former women's world champion

Former women's champion Natalya was busted open following a vicious attack by Shayna Baszler after their match on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Last week on the blue brand, Ronda Rousey successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Title against the returning Emma. Following the win, Rousey was confronted by Natalya. The veteran was then attacked by Rousey's best friend, Shayna Baszler, who choked the former out.

After a stellar showing, Natalya was taken out by Basszler with the Kirafuda Clutch. However, the former NXT Women's Champion wasn't done yet as he lowered her knee pad to hit a running knee on the veteran. This led to The Queen of Harts getting busted open and bleeding all over the place.

Looks like the @QoSBaszler of old is back.@RondaRousey #SmackDown https://t.co/zD7qCk3omp

Following The Queen of Spades dismantling the former women's champion, the wrestling world erupted after the former's vicious side was on display. Many fans also commented that they enjoyed seeing Rousey and Baszler together.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@WWE @QoSBaszler @RondaRousey Killer Shayna Baszler is back, LFG!!! Now bring her cool theme back. https://t.co/7jfZfDEbVY
@WWE @QoSBaszler @RondaRousey I’m loving this Ronda Shayna collaboration
@WWE @QoSBaszler @RondaRousey https://t.co/XHgzUbNdOe
@WWE @QoSBaszler @RondaRousey https://t.co/m8axiKrL3N
@VladimirWWE96 @WWE @QoSBaszler @RondaRousey 👍🏻👍🏻😍♠️🤍💙 https://t.co/g5BWT3Jk9U
@WWE @QoSBaszler @RondaRousey https://t.co/qDom5Sb38Q
@WWE @QoSBaszler @RondaRousey https://t.co/3IaEe6SNu9
@WWE @QoSBaszler @RondaRousey i like this shayna and ronda duo, throw them in the tag division too since it needs more teamshave ronda in both the smackdown womens title division and the tag division
@WWE @QoSBaszler @RondaRousey The two true heelz from wwe !! Let's go !! But holy shit Nats
@WWE @QoSBaszler @RondaRousey Years later and Natalya will bury Shayna Baszler like Bret Hart did Goldberg. #SmackDown
@WWE @QoSBaszler @RondaRousey https://t.co/zF7u0aKsi0

One fan seemed happy to see Shayna Baszler do something meaningful now.

@WWE @QoSBaszler @RondaRousey So happy Shayna gets to do something worth a damn now.

Another fan suggested that Baszler and Rousey should win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

@WWE @QoSBaszler @RondaRousey These two should win the women's tag titles too. Take over the entire division like they can

One fan asked for her old theme back.

@WWE @QoSBaszler @RondaRousey bring back her old music

Another fan suggested that Shayna Baszler will beat Ronda Rousey soon.

@WWE @QoSBaszler @RondaRousey Shayna beating Ronda soon 🙏🙏🙏

It remains to be seen how the SmackDown Women's Champion and her best friend will torment the women's division. It will also be interesting to see how The Queen of Harts will aim to avenge her bleeding nose.

Do you enjoy seeing the vicious side of Shayna Baszler? Sound off in the comments section.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Edited by Debottam Saha
