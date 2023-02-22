The Ultimate Warrior only liked two other WWE stars, according to The Undertaker

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently opened up about The Ultimate Warrior's attitude behind the scenes.

It is well known that Warrior could be difficult to deal with at times backstage. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, the former WWE Champion feuded with high-profile names, including Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, and Rick Rude.

The Undertaker spoke on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson about Warrior's dislike of other wrestlers:

"He [The Ultimate Warrior] didn't like anybody, really. He liked Kerry Von Erich and he liked me, for whatever reason, because we made money together, but he was always a really interesting dude, man. Back then, that era, everybody was looking out for number one." [From 32:10 – 32:32]

Kerry Von Erich was known as Texas Tornado in WWE. He teamed up with Warrior to face Mr. Perfect and Rick Rude at several live events in 1990.

Why The Ultimate Warrior liked The Undertaker

At the height of his popularity, The Ultimate Warrior defeated Hulk Hogan in the main event of WrestleMania 6 to capture the WWE Championship.

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing The Undertaker sizes up The Ultimate Warrior for some punishment,back in 1991 The Undertaker sizes up The Ultimate Warrior for some punishment,back in 1991 https://t.co/a1K3ZJNMkw

The Undertaker recalled how Warrior enjoyed facing him due to people's interest in their rivalry. Around the same time, WWE shows involving Hogan at the top of the card did not draw as many fans.

"He [The Ultimate Warrior] liked me and he wanted to work because we used to run separate towns, like Hogan would be in one town and Warrior [would be in another town] when they were the two top dogs," The Undertaker said. "I was wrestling against Warrior and I think Sgt. Slaughter and [The Iron] Sheik were wrestling Hogan, and we're outdrawing them, so Warrior loved me." [From 28:03 – 28:25]

The Phenom also claimed that Warrior could not last longer than 10 minutes in a match before getting out of breath.

What are your thoughts on The Ultimate Warrior? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes