The Undertaker says WWE legend could hardly wrestle after 10 minutes

The Undertaker recently recalled how The Ultimate Warrior often struggled to compete in long WWE matches.

Warrior was one of the top stars in the wrestling business in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The former WWE Champion used to sprint to the ring during his entrance, setting the tone for his high-energy performances.

On Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, The Undertaker was asked whether Warrior was the kind of wrestler who fought others backstage:

"No, no. I wrestled Warrior quite a bit when I first came up [to WWE]. Warrior was so high strung, he'd always run down to the ring full speed, bouncing around, but the thing was, after he did that he was gassed. He was blown up. He couldn't hardly breathe." [From 27:06 – 27:37]

The 2022 WWE Hall of Famer added that his former opponent sometimes had problems completing his matches:

"He [The Ultimate Warrior] was good for about 10 minutes and then you didn't know what you were gonna get," The Undertaker continued. "He was turning purple. There was a little oxygen depletion going on there. He was so big and strong." [From 29:35 – 29:54]

The highlight of Warrior's career came in 1990 when he defeated Hulk Hogan in the main event of WrestleMania 6.

The Undertaker played a joke on The Ultimate Warrior

The two superstars faced each other in dozens of WWE live event matches in 1991 and 1992. They also fought in a televised bout at Madison Square Garden on July 1, 1991. On that occasion, The Ultimate Warrior secured the win in a Bodybag match.

The Undertaker revealed that he sometimes joked around with Warrior by purposely no-selling moves to make him tired:

"Every once in a while, I'd wanna mess with him. Jim [Jim Hellwig, Warrior's real name] would go through all of his stuff. He'd hit me, I'd just keep coming. He could hardly breathe. Finally, he was like, 'Mark, come on. Are you gonna sell anything tonight?' I'm like, 'All right, Jim, all right, come on, let's do this.' He couldn't get it out. He was so out of breath." [From 28:46 – 29:09]

The Phenom also spoke about the time that Warrior refused to sign an autograph for a young fan at an airport.

