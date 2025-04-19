The Undertaker addresses Stephanie McMahon at the WWE Hall of Fame 2025

The Undertaker was out following Lex Luger's induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. His role, of course, was to induct his wife, Michelle McCool, and during the early part of his speech, he addressed Stephanie McMahon.
We've seen The Undertaker out of character regularly since his retirement in 2020, and he's now a full-fledged public figure in wrestling, far from his career where he remained low-key and out of the spotlight.
When addressing the reason why he was at the WWE Hall of Fame, he said that he wasn't there as The Phenom or Deadman, but as himself, Mark Callaway. He cracked a joke and gave a shoutout to Stephanie McMahon:
"I'm not here as the Phenom, I'm not here as the Deadman, no, I'm not. Tonight, I'm just Mark. Or 'A mark', before you say it, Stephanie."
The Undertaker went on to express his appreciation to his wife in all facets of life that he had seen her in since knowing her. From her role as a wrestler to the role of his wife and the mother of their children.
When discussing her rise to the top as a WWE superstar, he pointed out that she didn't come in with a famous last name or anything to give her a boost. She came in with working boots on and never asked for anything, but earned everything.
Following that, the camera aptly planned to WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan.