The Undertaker admits he was unhappy with a major casting decision

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker admitted he was unhappy about a major casting decision. This was for a now-defunct show.

A couple of years ago, Young Rock aired its first episode on NBC. The show was loosely based on The Rock's journey from a kid to a young adult. Given that it was about an earlier part of his life, the show featured The Great One's father, Rocky Johnson, André the Giant, the Iron Sheik, and several legends who were all portrayed by actors. Zechariah Smith and Josh Rawiri played the characters of The Undertaker in three seasons.

Speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast, The Phenom revealed that he did not like what they used for his character.

“It’s a comedy, right? So there has to be some elements of, I guess, the casting in some comedic light. What p*ssed me off about the whole da*n thing was my hat. The hat really p*ssed me off. I didn’t like the hat. They gave me some kind of just black clown hat. So because I didn’t like the hat I would, if it was ‘Young Taker,’ and I had to cast The Rock, I don’t maybe [Steve] Urkel or somebody.” [H/T 411Mania]

The Undertaker opens up on Roman Reigns' historic title reign

Ever since Roman Reigns captured the Universal Championship in 2020, he went on a tear and destroyed everyone who stepped in the ring with him.

Over time, he also added the WWE Championship to his repertoire as he racked up wins till his historic reign surpassed 1,300 days. In the end, Cody Rhodes finished his story and dethroned him at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker acknowledged that Roman Reigns' title reign was incredible and predicted that he would be taking time off.

"Roman [Reigns] is probably gonna take a little bit [of] time off, I would guess. I mean that run that he had is really incredible. I think he's going to take some time off and then no telling where that goes."

Ever since losing his title at WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns has been absent from television, and Paul Heyman even removed his name from the WWE Draft. It remains to be seen when he will return.

