The Undertaker and CM Punk had a heated rivalry back in 2013. The two WWE Superstars clashed at WrestleMania 29, which marked The Undertaker's 21st and last victory before The Streak was broken the following year.

The Undertaker opens up on controversial storyline against CM Punk

WWE recently released The Mortician: The Story of Paul Bearer in celebration of The Undertaker week. The documentary revolves around the man who was closest to The Undertaker in the business, Paul Bearer.

During the documentary, The Undertaker spoke about his controversial feud with CM Punk that led to a match between the two at WrestleMania 29. The match's storyline was built on CM Punk being disrespectful about Paul Bearer's death and taunting The Undertaker with the urn.

On the show, The Undertaker revealed that he wasn't sold on the idea and was apprehensive about playing out the controversial storyline with CM Punk. The Deadman changed his view on the storyline when he concluded that Paul Bearer would love it.

Not only The Undertaker, but WWE Legends such as Kane, Mick Foley, and Bruce Prichard agreed with The Undertaker's point of view. Mick Foley went on to say that the Bearer's references added to the match feel and secured Bearer's place in WWE history.

The Undertaker's future in WWE

WWE just sent out a press release saying Undertaker’s “Final Farewell” will take place at Survivor Series on November 22. pic.twitter.com/Wl85VfPLV6 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) November 6, 2020

The Undertaker's latest docuseries, The Last Ride, ended with The Deadman retiring from the WWE but he did tease a possible return in the future. WWE will celebrate The Phenom's thirty-year-long career at the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view, and 'Taker is scheduled to make an appearance on the show for a final farewell.

The Undertaker's final match in the WWE was a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles. 'Taker won that match and rode off in style. The Fiend recently teased a confrontation with Undertaker at Survivor Series, which is something that fans should keep an eye out for.