The Fiend teases a confrontation with The Undertaker in WWE

WWE recently sent out a press release stating that The Undertaker’s “Final Farewell” will take place at this year's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Undertaker's farewell may proceed as advertised, but knowing WWE, there is a possibility that Survivor Series 2020 could mark the beginning of a brand-new storyline for The Deadman.

In the latter case, WWE could book The Undertaker in several ways at the aforementioned event. Fans and critics have pointed out that "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt could kickstart an intriguing feud with The Phenom at Survivor Series.

Bray Wyatt recently replied to a WWE tweet regarding The Undertaker's famous clashes, where the former alluded toward the fact that Undertaker may have faced Wyatt, but not his evil alter-ego, The Fiend.

Not quite ALL — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) November 6, 2020

Given that Survivor Series will go down later this month, The Fiend could finally confront The Undertaker during the latter's farewell appearance.

Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt's recent arc on WWE RAW

Alexa Bliss has aligned with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt to a point of no return, and WWE fans seem to be enjoying their segments each week.

Bliss appears alongside The Fiend, and she has also become a part of Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House. Bliss spooked the viewers as well as her old tag team partner, Nikki Cross, on the latest edition of WWE RAW. It seems as if she has developed a split personality just like The Fiend/Bray Wyatt.

Apart from that, The Fiend hasn't forgotten what Randy Orton did to Bray Wyatt in the past, and the current WWE Champion has been looking over his shoulders to prepare for an ambush laid out by Bray Wyatt's alter-ego.

Randy Orton will face Roman Reigns in a cross-branded champion vs. champion clash at Survivor Series, but other Superstars like Drew McIntyre, The Fiend, and The Miz have all expressed interest in obtaining the WWE Championship by taking out Randy Orton.

If a potential confrontation between "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker happens at Survivor Series or sometime before WrestleMania 37, it will be interesting to see how exactly it will affect The Fiend's current storyline with Randy Orton.