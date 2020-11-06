WWE makes big announcement about The Undertaker for Survivor Series

At Survivor Series 2020, The Undertaker will be completing 30 years in WWE. Fans have been waiting patiently for WWE to make an announcement in regards to The Undertaker's role at the upcoming PPV, and their wait is finally over. WWE has just sent out a press release stating that The Undertaker's "Final Farewell" will take place at the Survivor Series PPV. The news was shared by Ryan Satin of FOX Sports.

Check out the tweet below to read the press release sent out by WWE:

WWE just sent out a press release saying Undertaker’s “Final Farewell” will take place at Survivor Series on November 22. pic.twitter.com/Wl85VfPLV6 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) November 6, 2020

The Undertaker will go down as one of the greatest Superstars in history

Mark Calaway didn't do much of note while he was in WCW, and made his way to WWE to don the character of The Undertaker. He made his debut at the 1990 Survivor Series PPV, and rose up the ranks in WWE. The Undertaker reinvented himself in 2000, when he came back as a biker.

The Undertaker won 21 straight matches at WrestleMania, and only two Superstars have managed to defeat him at The Show of Shows: Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. The Undertaker's Final Farewell is bound to be an event for the ages, as WWE is known to pull out all the stops when it comes to milestone shows like this one.