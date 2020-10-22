Wrestlevotes recently reported that this year's Survivor Series event will celebrate The Undertaker. Additionally, the report stated that The Deadman will possibly be making an appearance at the WWE pay-per-view too.

The upcoming 11/22 Survivor Series PPV will be built around the 30th Anniversary of The Undertaker, including him making a live appearance on the show.



Although Undertaker won't be wrestling at the event, Survivor Series 2020 could mark the beginning of a comeback storyline for him leading up to next year's WrestleMania.

The Undertaker announced his retirement in the critically-acclaimed WWE Network series, 'Undertaker: The Last Ride'. His last match was also an overwhelmingly well-received cinematic clash against AJ Styles which occurred at WrestleMania, earlier this year.

The Phenom also said "never say never" to a WWE return, even though it has become apparent that the Boneyard Match was a great farewell, in retrospect.

If he returns to WWE in November, here are 5 ways WWE could book The Undertaker for Survivor Series.

#5: The Undertaker cuts his retirement promo in the same WWE event where he had debuted back in 1990

WWE Survivor Series 1990: The Undertaker (left) and Dusty Rhodes (right)

Fans know about The Undertaker's infamous on-screen debut during the 1990 edition of Survivor Series, where The Deadman was revealed as the mystery partner of Ted DiBiase's Million Dollar Team.

So it's only fitting that if there were a way to solidify The Undertaker's 30-year long arc, Survivor Series is where all things must end.

After The Last Ride documentary, it's possible that if The Undertaker were to make a return, he would do so under the guise of his "Unholy Trinity" character - an amalgamation of The Deadman, the American Badass, and Mark Calaway himself.

This would also make it easier for Undertaker to cut a retirement promo without having to worry about maintaining the Deadman character.

A retirement speech sounds like the most obvious direction for an Undertaker "return" at this stage, and that may turn out to be the inevitable outcome at Survivor Series 2020.