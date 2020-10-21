Survivor Series 2020 looks set to celebrate The Undertaker

At Survivor Series 1990, as historians like to remind us, the wrestling world changed forever. For that event contained the WWF debut of one Mark Calloway, aka The Undertaker. Now it appears that, thirty years later, the company will be throwing him an anniversary party at that same event this year.

The upcoming 11/22 Survivor Series PPV will be built around the 30th Anniversary of The Undertaker, including him making a live appearance on the show.



A source states as of now, The Undertaker will not be wrestling at the event. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 20, 2020

Will The Undertaker really stay retired?

According to reliable Twitter account @WrestleVotes, much like the 2015 Survivor Series PPV was built around the 25th anniversary of The Undertaker's debut, this year will have a similar theme.

This time, however, there's something different about the situation. As of right now, The Undertaker has retired from in-ring action. As the tweet above indicates, it looks as if WWE's plan is to have 'Taker make a live appearance.

It means he isn't planning to actually wrestle, as he did alongside Kane against The Wyatt Family in 2015. Of course, this is WWE and Vince McMahon we're talking about, so it's worth bracing yourselves for anything.

Including even this...

