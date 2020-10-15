John Cena and The Undertaker rumored to return to WWE under one condition

Currently, WWE fans would give anything to watch John Cena and The Undertaker go at it in a singles match. The WWE Universe did get a glimpse of the two WWE Superstars battle it out at WrestleMania 34, but the match ended within three minutes.

At WrestleMania 34, The Undertaker wasn't featured in a match, but John Cena had challenged The Deadman in the weeks leading to the PPV. At the Showcase Of Immortals, The Undertaker showed up to a shocked John Cena. John Cena got very little offense in his impromptu match against The Undertaker before The Deadman hit the Leader Of The Cenation with a Tombstone Piledriver for the win.

It's unlikely that they would face each other in a singles match, but they could potentially return to feud with others.

When will John Cena and The Undertaker return to WWE?

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is waiting for fans to return to arenas to bring back John Cena and The Undertaker. WWE is more likely to take this step at WrestleMania 37 if the current restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic are relaxed.

“I think if there are no fans then there’s no reason to bring [Cena] back. If there are fans… you know come WrestleMania season they’re gonna talk to John Cena and they’re gonna talk to Undertaker. I mean it’s just how it is no matter what they say now. A lot of times those guys come back.”

Both John Cena and The Undertaker were last seen on WWE TV at WrestleMania 36. Cena faced The Fiend in WWE's first-ever Firefly Fun House match. He lost the match when The Fiend pinned him after hitting him with the Sister Abigail.

At WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker faced AJ Styles in the first-ever Boneyard match. The Undertaker beat Styles after burying him and leaving the scene on his motorcycle. Since then, The Phenom has announced his retirement from wrestling.

Both The Undertaker and John Cena have a good understanding with WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon, and could return to the ring if asked to.