The Undertaker allegedly stopped "irate" WWE Superstar from attacking another wrestler

Rory McAllister recently recalled how The Undertaker once intervened to stop a fight between Robbie McAllister and Fit Finlay.

On March 27, 2008, Rory’s tag team partner attended a live TNA Impact! episode days before WrestleMania 24. Furious that someone from WWE attended a rival company’s show, Finlay confronted Robbie when he returned to the WrestleMania hotel.

Rory discussed the real-life altercation in an interview on the “Cheap Heat Productions Podcast.” The former Highlanders member specifically remembered the moment when The Undertaker told Finlay to back off:

“Fit lost his s**t,” said Rory. “Fit was irate. Obviously, I understand where he’s coming from. He made a lunge and ‘Taker actually stopped him and went, ‘Dave [Fit’s real name], calm the f**k down,’ because Robbie had the balls to do what he did, whether he did it on purpose or not, and I’m almost certain he did, he had the balls to do that and he walked right back into the bar to face the music.” [37:52-38:21]

WrestleMania 24 and TNA Impact! both took place in Orlando, Florida. WWE Superstars were warned not to attend the rival product, but Robbie McAllister ignored those orders. To make matters worse, TNA showed him on camera accompanied by the caption, “WWE wrestler.”

The Undertaker respected Robbie McAllister’s reaction

Widely viewed as WWE’s locker room leader, The Undertaker initially watched on as Fit Finlay confronted Robbie McAllister in front of their co-workers.

According to Rory McAllister, Robbie earned The Deadman’s respect after owning up to his mistake:

“Robbie stood his ground. I’ve punched Robbie in the face before. He can take a shot, and he stood there and took his shot like a man, and I think ‘Taker really respected that from him. He’s like, ‘Fit, calm down, the boy f**ked up, he’ll pay his penalties, now leave him the f**k alone.’” [38:28-38:46]

Robbie McAllister recently spoke about his TNA appearance on “Jofo in the Ring.” He said Finlay and The Undertaker both “tore a strip” off him, but he “didn’t really care” due to his creative frustrations in WWE at the time.

Do you think wrestlers should be allowed to attend rival shows? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

