The Undertaker was allegedly upset at WWE Superstar for swimming in shark-infested waters

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker had massive backstage influence during the latter half of his illustrious WWE run. He was considered by his co-workers as the locker room leader.

Rico Constantino recently had a chat with Rene Dupree on Cafe De Rene. He told a hilarious story about how The Undertaker was upset at him for swimming in what were seemingly shark-infested waters. Check out what happened, as per Rico:

"I swim out there. I get to the jetty. I stand up. I'm looking at the hotel and then I started to swim back. I swim back to see The Deadman Standing on the beach, waiting for me. He's looking at me, shaking his head. I said. 'I wanted to go for a swim.' He goes, 'You know there's sharks in that water?' I said, 'No, I know now.' He goes, 'Get in that hotel. I don't want to see you come out of that hotel. Get up there.' And he sent me back up to the hotel. I picked up my clothes and walked back to the hotel." [From 00:55 to 01:32]

The Undertaker got the reputation of a locker room leader back in the 90s

The Phenom made his WWE debut in 1990. He quickly became a respected figure in the locker room due to his dominating presence. Former WWE booker Jim Cornette once stated on his podcast that 'Taker and his Bone Street Krew buddies were considered the anti-Kliq. This was when he got the reputation of a locker room leader.

The Deadman went on to become one of the most successful stars in the history of WWE, as well as pro wrestling. He was finally honored with a WWE Hall of Fame induction ring in 2022, with Vince McMahon himself inducting the legend.

