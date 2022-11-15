The Undertaker allegedly didn't want to face ex-WWE star again… so they became on-screen allies instead

Former WWE Superstar Mideon has disclosed the real reason why Viscera joined The Undertaker's Ministry of Darkness faction in 1999.

Viscera, also known as Big Daddy V and Mabel, was released from WWE in 1996 after inflicting injuries on several opponents, including The Undertaker. Three years later, the 487-pound superstar surprisingly joined forces with The Deadman as a member of his villainous stable.

Mideon, who was also part of The Ministry of Darkness, was recently interviewed by Monte & The Pharaoh. He recalled how the WWE Hall of Famer only wanted Viscera in the group to avoid wrestling him again:

"He got a lot of chances," Mideon said. "I loved Nelson [Nelson Frazier Jr., Viscera's real name]. He was my [tag team] partner for, I don't know, eight months or something. He was a giant human being, but he was a little reckless sometimes. When 'Taker was doing The Ministry, 'Taker was like, 'We're gonna bring Viscera in.' I'm like, 'Why?' He goes, 'Then we don't have to work with him.' I was like, 'F***ing genius!'" [30:04 – 30:29]

Viscera broke The Undertaker's orbital bone during a match in 1995. The WWE icon famously wore a Phantom of the Opera-style mask upon his return.

The Undertaker couldn't avoid wrestling Viscera forever

On the September 23, 2004, episode of SmackDown, The Phenom defeated Gangrel and Viscera in a handicap match. Before that show, the former Ministry of Darkness leader had not faced the giant superstar for almost nine years.

In late 2007 and early 2008, the two men met again in tag team matches at several live events. They also went one-on-one three times in 2008, with The Undertaker winning every match.

Viscera was handed his release from WWE in 2008. He passed away in 2014 at the age of 43 after suffering a heart attack.

What are your favorite memories from Viscera's WWE career? Let us know in the comments section below.

