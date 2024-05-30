"The Undertaker has always been my guy" - Top WWE champion teases unexpected title match

The Undertaker has stayed retired for years but a current champion from WWE would love to defend his title against The Deadman. Damian Priest recently opened up about his love for the Hall of Famer and why he'd cherish facing his wrestling idol.

The Deadman is among the most recognizable pro wrestling stars in history, having impacted almost every modern-day talent's career.

Damian Priest also grew up idolizing The Undertaker and, if possible, wouldn't miss the chance to have a match against him. During an appearance on The Rob Brown Show, Priest was asked to name one opponent he'd love to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against.

Priest didn't hesitate in naming 'Taker, and he explained why it was an easy answer, as you can view below:

"Undertaker! That's an easy answer. I mean, he was literally the reason why I fell in love with the business. He came to Puerto Rico, and I saw him. It wasn't even a match; it was a segment." [From 2:47:49 onwards]

The Archer of Infamy found it weird that he got to interact regularly with Mark Calaway and pick the WWE Hall of Famer's brain about the business.

Priest continued:

"The Undertaker has always been my guy. I've gone to countless events at Madison Square Garden to watch him perform. It's kind of weird that now I get to talk to him, getting advice and whatnot. Yeah, that would be my guy if I had to pick one." [2:48:32 - 2:48:47]

Damian Priest aims to recreate the emotion he felt when he watched The Undertaker for the first time

As mentioned above, Damian Priest witnessed The Undertaker's greatness years ago when WWE presented a show in Puerto Rico.

While Priest didn't see 'Taker wrestle then, he remembered the latter being involved in a segment that left a lasting impression on him.

Damian Priest would eventually become a pro wrestler himself and would often recall the emotion he felt when seeing The Undertaker in the Caribbean island. Priest said, as a pro wrestler, he also wanted fans to feel the same way when they watch him perform in the ring:

"I fell in love with the whole aura and the presentation, and I was like, 'Wow.' And I remember the emotion, and thinking back to the emotion I felt, I was like, 'Man, I want people to feel that from me.' I want to create that type of emotion; I want to be a superhero or supervillain in that case. And here I am doing the same stuff." [2:48 -08 - 2:48:31]

Damian Priest even has a non-PG nickname inspired by The Undertaker, for which he blames Rhea Ripley. Jokes aside, Priest is proving to be a credible world champion with each passing day as he prepares to put the title on the line against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Glasgow.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Rob Brown Show and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

