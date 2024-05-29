Damian Priest blames Rhea Ripley for his non-PG nickname: "She is supposed to be my homie"

Being the World Heavyweight Champion comes with some media responsibilities, and during a recent interview, Damian Priest humorously called out Rhea Ripley for his "Bisexual Undertaker" nickname.

For years, Damian Priest has been compared to The Undertaker due to their similar gimmick looks in appearance. A month ago, Rhea Ripley leaned into the parodic comparisons, calling her Judgment Day stablemate "Bisexual Undertaker" in a tweet. Unsurprisingly enough, fans made the name go viral.

During a recent chat on The Rob Brown Show, Damian Priest admitted he had no issues with the nickname as it was just fans having fun on social media. Priest, however, didn't let Rhea Ripley off the hook and joked that he considered her responsible for the trend:

"I mean, it's there. It's whatever. I mean, if fans want to have fun with stuff on social media, by all means, go ahead. I mean, you know, if they are talking about me in a playful, harmless way, I mean, I don't care. It doesn't affect me. Rhea making it a thing, though; she is supposed to be my homie. I'm like, what are you doing? I immediately called her and was like, 'What's wrong with you?' Your reaction right now? That was hers! (laughs)." [From 2:31::36 onwards]

WWE announced a monumental title defense for Damian Priest

After pulling off a memorable heist at WrestleMania 40 - cashing in the MITB contract on Seth Rollins - Damian Priest has since surprised fans and pundits by having a solid start to his title reign.

Priest defended the title against Jey Uso at Backlash France and, as things stand, is heading for a massive match. As announced by Triple H at King and Queen of the Ring, Damian will put his championship on the line against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Glasgow.

On paper, McIntyre is favored to get some retribution over Priest for WrestleMania 40, where Damian cashed in to end Drew's short title reign. Rest assured, the Archer of Infamy and The Scottish Warrior should have an exhilarating world title match in front of an expectedly hot crowd in Glasgow.

