The Undertaker announced for a big appearance with Stone Cold Steve Austin

WWE and professional wrestling legend The Undertaker is set to have a Final Farewell at this year's Survivor Series pay-per-view. The Deadman will be celebrating his 30th year in the business at the pay-per-view later this month.

On the day of his big return later this year, The Undertaker is also set for another appearance alongside WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. The Phenom announced that he sat down for an interview with The Texas Rattlesnake on The Broken Skull Sessions.

Here is the announcement made by The Undertaker on Twitter. As noted, the special interview will be released on the day of Survivor Series 2020 and promises to be another great conversation between the two WWE icons.

Earlier this year, The Undertaker competed at WrestleMania 36 in what was one of his most special performances at The Grandest Stage of Them All. In a Boneyard match with AJ Styles, The Undertaker put away The Phenomenal One in what was possibly his final WrestleMania performance and victory.

The Undertaker's Final Farewell

During the final episode of the Undertaker: The Last Ride Documentary, The Phenom hinted towards potential retirement from the business. The Undertaker claimed that he had nothing left to prove in the business after 30 years.

A sneak preview of what's to come during 𝟯𝟬 𝗗𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗺𝗮𝗻... 👀 ⬇️ @undertaker #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/CSFxunjn6s — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 18, 2020

It still remains to be seen what The Deadman's role is going to be at Survivor Series.