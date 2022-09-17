Watch: WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker plays hide and seek on a popular YouTube channel

Earlier this year, The Undertaker headlined the WWE Hall of Fame as he retired from in-ring competition. After competing inside the squared circle for 30 years, Mark Calaway joined an illustrious group of stars who made remarkable contributions to the industry.

The Phenom has been living his life away from wrestling as he has been a part of numerous talk shows recently. Earlier this month, The Undertaker did his 1 deadMAN show in Wales before WWE Clash at The Castle.

Today, the popular YouTube channel, Unspeakable released a video featuring The Undertaker. The Deadman was seen playing hide-and-seek alongside his daughter and the channel's hosts in the episode. Calaway was the seeker, while his daughter teamed up with the hosts to hide.

You can check out the full video below:

In the end, Taker caught the hosts and his daughter to complete the challenge. Fans have seen Calaway's different avatar since he hung up his wrestling boots, and he will likely continue to make such appearances moving forward.

Cherry recalls how The Undertaker was behind the scenes

During his days on the road, Mark Calaway was one of the locker room leaders. The Deadman won multiple world titles and worked with different generations of superstars throughout his storied career.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat podcast, former WWE Superstar Cherry recalled how The Deadman was behind the scenes. She also noted that the legend always helped female superstars improve their in-ring skills.

“I know ‘Taker was a locker room leader. To my knowledge, he didn’t always dress in the main locker room at TVs. He always had kinda his own and sometimes he wasn’t even there. But when he was there, he was present, he would watch every match, he would be out there during the day, and he helped the girls a lot because him and Michelle [Taker’s wife, former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool] were together.” [19:18 - 19:38]

Cherry was best known for her work as a manager for Deuce' n Domino and is currently retired from the business. Meanwhile, The Deadman has taken up an ambassadorial role for WWE in recent years.

