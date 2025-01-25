  • home icon
  The Undertaker backstage at WWE SmackDown; sends two-word message on X/Twitter

The Undertaker backstage at WWE SmackDown; sends two-word message on X/Twitter

The Undertaker as seen on WWE TV
The Undertaker as seen on WWE TV [Image via WWE.com]

WWE legend The Undertaker has shared a message during tonight's episode of SmackDown. The Deadman was backstage on this week's Friday night show.

On tonight's edition of the blue brand show, popular actor Matthew McConaughey was in attendance and received a loud pop from the fans in attendance. At one point during the show, Kevin Owens ridiculed the veteran actor and promised him he will beat Cody Rhodes at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

While tonight's SmackDown was still underway, WWE legend The Undertaker posted a backstage photo with McConaughey and shared the following message:

The Phenom recently made an appearance on the very first episode of WWE RAW on Netflix. He came out mere seconds after Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan to win the Women's World Title. 'Taker rode his iconic motorcycle around the ring before stopping beside The Nightmare. The duo then posed for the WWE cameras in an iconic moment.

Initially, The Deadman refused to do the segment as he felt he would be stealing Ripley's thunder by appearing immediately after her big win. WWE officials then explained to him that his presence would only elevate her star power in the eyes of the fans. The moment worked as intended and fans lauded it on social media for days on end.

