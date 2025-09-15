  • home icon
  The Undertaker bids emotional goodbye to female WWE star; removes her from show 

The Undertaker bids emotional goodbye to female WWE star; removes her from show 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Sep 15, 2025 04:42 GMT
(Image credits - WWE's official website)

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently bid goodbye to a rising female star, but not before assuring her that she was bound to succeed in the business. The Phenom, who serves as a mentor on LFG, announced Bayley Humphrey's elimination from the popular reality show.

Humphrey, a WWE NIL talent, has participated in both seasons of LFG as a member of The Undertaker's team. Despite showing promise, with one of her finishers even going viral, the 23-year-old star failed to cross the finish line.

On the latest episode of LFG, The Deadman had to make a difficult choice between Bayley Humphrey and Dani Sekelsky. He went ahead with the latter and announced that Humphrey's time on the reality show had ended.

The WWE legend informed a visibly emotional Humphrey that although she wasn't ready for the big stage yet, she was destined to make it big.

"I did not make a mistake with you. I hope you understand that. You're going to revolutionize and change this business, you're gonna be so special. But I can't make a mistake and put you out before you're ready. This is only the beginning. I promise you," said Taker. (0:24 - 0:40)
The Undertaker reveals his wrestling Mount Rushmore

On his recent appearance on the Nightcap podcast, The Undertaker picked his Mount Rushmore of wrestlers that included the likes of Andre The Giant, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. However, The Phenom made it clear that his opinion was based on those who had a lasting impact on wrestling history and not necessarily dependent on how good they were in the ring.

"So, again, I go back to who who were the most, I guess, instrumental in the history of wrestling. And I put Andre The Giant on there. Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold. And the fourth, Ric Flair. I think those guys are synonymous with the history of our industry. Now, there's been guys that are better talkers, there are guys that have been better wrestlers. For guys that had impact, those are my four."

One name who was curiously missing from Taker's list was John Cena, who WWE has dubbed as "the greatest of all time" as part of his retirement tour.

