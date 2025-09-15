The Undertaker names his Mount Rushmore of wrestling; omits Greatest of All Time

The Undertaker recently named his Mount Rushmore of wrestling. However, he omitted the Greatest of All Time from this list.

John Cena made his WWE debut a little over 20 years ago. Since then, he went on to become the franchise player of the company when several big names like The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, and Goldberg left the promotion. He carried the sports entertainment juggernaut on his shoulders as he became the face of the company. This earned him the nickname Greatest of All Time due to his legendary accomplishments and loyalty to the Stamford-based promotion. However, being the GOAT isn't good enough to be on The Undertaker's Mount Rushmore.

During a recent appearance on the Nightcap podcast, Taker was asked about his Mount Rushmore of wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer named Andre The Giant, Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Ric Flair. However, he omitted John Cena from the list.

"So, again, I go back to who who were the most, I guess, instrumental in the history of wrestling. And I put Andre The Giant on there. Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold. And the fourth, Ric Flair. I think those guys are synonymous with the history of our industry. Now, there's been guys that are better talkers, there are guys that have been better wrestlers. For guys that had impact, those are my four."

Triple H confirmed The Undertaker's new role in WWE

Taker is one of the most respected men in the WWE locker room. He was seen as the locker room leader for several years. Even after retirement, Taker still continues to remain involved in the company in any way possible.

After TripleMania XXXIII's massive success, Triple H posted a backstage video of himself addressing the event. He also revealed that Taker was one of the "driving forces" behind AAA, indicating that the latter has a new role in the company.

“If you would have told me 20 years ago that one of the big driving forces behind AAA in Mexico would be The Undertaker, it would be hard for me to sort of wrap my head around that," said Triple H.

It looks like The Undertaker is enjoying his life as a retired wrestler while still contributing to the industry.

