The Undertaker bids farewell at WWE Survivor Series 2020 in a nostalgic segment

WWE Survivor Series 2020 closed out with The Undertaker saying goodbye to the WWE Universe for the final time. It was 30 years ago on this very pay-per-view when The Undertaker made his debut as the mystery partner of Ted DiBiase and what an incredible career he has had over the last three decades.

Several WWE legends and Hall of Famers were present for The Undertaker's Final Farewell and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon himself looked very emotional while praising The Phenom. After a special video on his career, The Undertaker made his way to the ring with his iconic entrance theme with the ThunderDome echoing with the chants of 'Thank You, Taker'.

What did The Undertaker say at his Final Farewell?

The Phenom took the mic and stated that the time has come to let The Undertaker rest in peace.

"For 30 long years, I made that slow walk to this ring. And have laid people to rest, time and time again. Now, my time has come. My time has come to let The Undertaker rest in peace."

He then performed his signature pose in the ring with a hologram of his legendary manager late Paul Bearer appearing, in what was truly a nostalgic moment. While there were rumors of 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt interrupting this segment, it appears as if this was the official retirement of The Undertaker. Truly, the end of an era.

We at Sportskeeda congratulate The Undertaker for a legendary career and thank him for all the memories over the years. #ThankYouTaker