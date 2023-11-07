The Undertaker and Bobby Lashley make a heartwarming gesture; The Phenom sends out an appeal

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker made a recent announcement ahead of this Saturday's Veterans Day.

The Stamford-based company has consistently shown its support for American heroes on this special occasion over the years through its charitable contributions.

The Undertaker has officially declared on Twitter that WWE will be raising funds by auctioning a signed Undisputed Championship belt, with all proceeds directly benefiting the United Service Organizations (USO).

"I’m always proud to support our nation’s heroes! So join me in support as we head into Veterans Day this Saturday! All proceeds from this signed title will go directly to our partners and friends at @The_USO! BID NOW: http://ms.spr.ly/601697zV8," The Undertaker shared.

Check out The Undertaker's tweet below:

In addition to The Phenom's signature, the championship belt will also feature the autographs of WWE Superstars who are also military veterans, such as Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and several others.

Teddy Long talked about his storyline with The Undertaker

Teddy Long and The Undertaker played crucial roles on WWE SmackDown during the former's tenure as the General Manager of the show.

While appearing on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long talked about the storyline in which he turned heel against The Deadman.

"I think when Kurt was in that role, I think Kurt was kind of both sides, you know what I mean. Like I said, when you are the GM, you know, you can't make everybody happy... That's how it works. That's like a job. When I really went heel-ish, when I turned on The Undertaker, I didn't actually turn on him I just didn't do what he wanted me to do, and now people think I am in cahoots with CM Punk. That was the confusing part. That means you know when you can do both roles, you know what you are doing," Teddy Long said.

The former World Heavyweight Champion's last WWE appearance was during an episode of NXT a few weeks back when he confronted Bron Breakker after the latter's bout.

