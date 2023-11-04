"You can't make everybody happy" - WWE Hall of Famer recalls his storyline involving The Undertaker (Exclusive)

The WWE Universe has had several iconic superstars and storylines in its history, but even the best ones cannot satisfy everyone. A WWE Hall of Famer knows this all too well, as he talked about his time as a general manager in the company in a storyline involving The Undertaker.

The Hall of Famer in question is Teddy Long. Known for his time as the GM of SmackDown, his talent on the mic has established him as a major figure in the business.

On Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy was asked about the general managers who were portrayed as babyfaces instead of the more common heels. This led to a conversation about the role in general, and Long recalled his apparent heel turn during a storyline with The Undertaker.

"I think when Kurt was in that role, I think Kurt was kind of both sides, you know what I mean. Like I said, when you are the GM, you know, you can't make everybody happy... That's how it works. That's like a job. When I really went heel-ish, when I turned on The Undertaker, I didn't actually turn on him I just didn't do what he wanted me to do, and now people think I am in cahoots with CM Punk. That was the confusing part. That means you know when you can do both roles, you know what you are doing," Teddy said. [From 03:47 to 04:22]

Teddy Long also shared his thoughts about another WWE Superstar

The former SmackDown general manager has showered praise for Shinsuke Nakamura in the past but does not think that he can be a World Champion.

Speaking on another episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy explained what Nakamura lacked in terms of being a WWE performer.

"I think they are going to make some plans for him. He is a great guy. I love him to death, man, but I'm just saying when you look at the business side, I have nothing against him; he is a great worker. When you put that title on somebody, they are going to be able to carry it, and Nakamura, as I said, is a great wrestler, a phenomenal athlete, but sometimes, in this business, you have to be able to wrestle and entertain at the same time."

As of now, only time will tell what Shinsuke Nakamura has in store for him in WWE.

