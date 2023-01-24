The Undertaker breaks silence after coming face to face with Bray Wyatt on RAW XXX

The Undertaker has shared his reaction to his confrontation with Bray Wyatt on tonight's RAW XXX.

During the milestone event, he was involved in a segment with LA Knight and Bray Wyatt, which saw him almost delivering a Chokeslam to Knight. This was followed by Wyatt hitting a Sister Abigail on Knight.

The final moments of the segment saw The Undertaker whispering something in Wyatt's ear before leaving. The WWE Hall of Famer later took to Twitter to break his silence over his encounter with Wyatt. Check out what he wrote:

"Moments define this industry. This one was special!"

How did fans react to The Undertaker's tweet?

The WWE Universe was quite receptive to The Deadman's confrontation with Bray Wyatt on RAW XXX.

The two men have previously feuded on WWE TV, with Wyatt registering a massive loss against the WWE veteran at WrestleMania 31 in 2015.

Here's how fans reacted to the tweet:

The Phenom was one of many who weren't happy with Bray Wyatt's release in mid-2021. Months later, he expressed his desire to see him back on WWE TV someday.

"Bray Wyatt, I... I really... I hope things get worked out with him somewhere because he is a phenomenal talent. And, I think he has a lot to offer to this industry. So hopefully, at some point, he comes home," Taker said.

Wyatt is ready to battle LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble. The latter certainly didn't have a memorable night on RAW XXX and would love to exact revenge on Wyatt for what happened on the red brand.

Fans are also wondering what The Deadman said to Wyatt during their segment on RAW XXX. Here's hoping he ends up revealing what was whispered in his ear.

Did you enjoy the iconic segment on RAW XXX featuring The Undertaker? Sound off!

