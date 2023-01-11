The Undertaker once wished released WWE Superstar "comes home"

Last year, The Undertaker opened up about Bray Wyatt's WWE release and stated that he wanted to see him return to the company.

Bray Wyatt's release in mid-2021 came as a genuine surprise to the WWE Universe. He was a top merch seller and one of the most creative minds in the promotion. Vince McMahon was heavily bashed by fans online following the release.

In early 2022, Hall of Famer The Undertaker appeared at WrestleMania Axxess during WrestleMania 38 weekend. He shared his views on Wyatt and had nothing but praise for the former WWE Champion.

"Bray Wyatt, I... I really... I hope things get worked out with him somewhere because he is a phenomenal talent. And, I think he has a lot to offer to this industry. So hopefully, at some point, he comes home," Taker said.

The Undertaker's wish came true soon after he made the comments

At Extreme Rules 2022, Bray Wyatt made his big return to WWE. He is now a SmackDown exclusive star and is currently feuding with LA Knight.

Wyatt is yet to wrestle a match on live TV since his return. He is scheduled to face LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble 2023.

The Undertaker is no stranger to Bray Wyatt. The road to WrestleMania 31 in 2015 saw Bray targeting him and wanting a match against him at The Show of Shows. At 'Mania, The Phenom finally returned after a long hiatus and faced Wyatt in a singles match. Unfortunately, the latter lost the match to the WWE veteran.

The two superstars faced each other again later that year, this time in a tag team match. At Survivor Series 2015, The Brothers of Destruction met Wyatt and Luke Harper in tag team action and picked up a huge victory.

What are your thoughts on Bray Wyatt's current WWE run so far? Sound off in the comments below.

