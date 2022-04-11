The Undertaker hopes ex-WWE star who was released last year "comes home"

WWE legend The Undertaker hopes that Bray Wyatt returns to Vince McMahon's company somewhere down the line.

Bray Wyatt was let go by WWE in mid-2021, in a release that left the WWE Universe heartbroken. Wyatt was one of the most creative stars in the company and had a lot to offer. The 34-year-old hasn't stepped foot in the ring ever since he was released by WWE.

At WrestleMania Axxess during WrestleMania 38 weekend, The Deadman opened up about Wyatt and had significant praise for him.

"Bray Wyatt, I... I really... I hope things get worked out with him somewhere because he is a phenomenal talent. And, I think he has a lot to offer to this industry. So hopefully, at some point, he comes home," he said.

The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt engaged in a brief feud in 2015

The Undertaker disappeared from WWE TV after Brock Lesnar ended his legendary winning streak at WrestleMania 30. As WrestleMania 31 loomed closer, Bray Wyatt set his sights on The Phenom.

Wyatt delivered a series of cryptic promos on the Road to WrestleMania, eventually challenging him to a match at the mega event. The Deadman accepted the challenge and made his long-anticipated return at The Show of Shows.

At WrestleMania 31, Bray Wyatt suffered a defeat at the hands of the WWE veteran. This was their only singles outing in WWE. Later that same year, the Wyatt Family took on The Brothers of Destruction at Survivor Series. Wyatt's luck against The Deadman didn't change this time around either, and he suffered another loss.

Bray Wyatt tasted top title gold on several occasions during his WWE run. He is a former WWE Champion as well as a two-time Universal Champion. His final match in WWE was against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 last year.

