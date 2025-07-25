The Undertaker has buried 3-time WWE champion, says top name

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 25, 2025 01:35 GMT
The Undertaker has now been accused
The Undertaker has now been accused (Credit: WWE.com)

A top name has now said that the Undertaker has buried a 3-time WWE champion. The legend has been called out.

The Undertaker has been involved with Trick Williams recently, with the legend going to NXT and confronting the TNA World Champion. However, things didn't go smoothly, as Williams mocked the legend, and The Phenom chokeslammed the star, saying he would make him famous. Mustafa Ali has now called it out.

Trick Williams was present in TNA tonight as the World Champion. The former three-time WWE champion was presenting his claim on the show as the star with the biggest claim to fame, but Mustafa Ali shut him down. Ali came down to the ring and told him that they didn't need to talk about him. He also warned Williams to keep his name out of his mouth. He accused the Deadman of burying Trick Williams, saying that he would be doing the same thing if Williams didn't watch out.

"Mr. Williams, let's not talk about it. Let's make sure you never mention my good name again, because if you do, I'll bury your a** like my name is the Undertaker," Ali said.
The Undertaker has reacted to the interaction between himself and Trick Williams

The Phenom sent Williams a message on X after their NXT confrontation, letting him know that the future was his for the taking, even if things had not gone his way. He also warned Trick to leave Taker's LFG team alone if he knew what was good for him.

"Last night wasn’t your night @_trickwilliams, but the future is there for your taking. It was a pleasure sharing the ring with you, now go get yours young man… just leave my LFG team alone!"

Now that the Phenom has destroyed Williams, it remains to be seen if this is something that develops into a feud.

