The Undertaker sends a warning after finally returning to the ring in WWE

The Undertaker has finally returned to a WWE ring and TV. He has now sent a warning, as well.The Deadman returned to the WWE ring on NXT. This return took place after a long time, with the star staying away from WWE TV and not being a part of shows other than LFG. His appearance on the live show was about facing Trick Williams, who had gotten on his nerves, taking shots at everyone. The Phenom had had enough and said that he would make Williams famous, and then hit him with a chokeslam.Having faced Williams, the Undertaker has now issued a warning to him. He said that it was a pleasure to share the ring with him after his return, but the future was all about what Williams did next. He said that the future was his for the taking, and he should go get his own. He also warned Williams that he should leave The Phenom's LFG team alone.&quot;Last night wasn’t your night @_trickwilliams, but the future is there for your taking. It was a pleasure sharing the ring with you, now go get yours young man… just leave my LFG team alone!&quot;The Undertaker has become a huge part of WWE againWhereas The Phenom had taken a backseat in WWE and wrestling after his retirement, the legend has slowly been getting involved in the company again.The Hall of Famer has been a huge part of LFG and holds the WWE LFG Championship as the first-ever star to do so.On top of that, he has expressed interest in returning to the company in a creative role and has been involved in coaching as well. With the Undertaker ready to return and now chokeslamming stars, it remains to be seen what he does next. It does seem that he is building up to a wrestling return as well, but that has not been confirmed.